Groups warn new mental health roadmap must be properly funded

A new 10-year roadmap for mental health services must be matched with action and funding and cannot repeat the “ad hoc" and "haphazard" implementation of the last strategy, organisations working on the frontline have said.

Chairman of the Mental Health Commission John Saunders warned that the ‘refreshed’ strategy must be fully implemented if the country is to “move mental health care out of the shadows of the past”.

The last strategy “failed”, he said, because it was implemented in an “ad hoc, inconsistent” way and had no oversight body, which could not be allowed to happen again.

Mr Saunders said ownership was also required at HSE level: “This policy will have an even greater chance of success if the HSE ensures ownership at executive and board level to drive through the new policy, and address any issues or concerns at the highest levels on an ongoing basis.”

Mental Health Reform, which represents 75 organisations, raised concern over the lack of funding and also called for a super junior minister for mental health.

CEO of Mental Health Reform, Fiona Coyle, said: “It is a huge concern that no funding commitments have been made, and these must now follow.”

Delivering this policy will require strong political leadership, consistent funding and a whole of government approach, so that issues do not fall between the cracks.

The Irish College for General Practitioners (ICGP) said greater integration of services was needed to support GPs, who care for over 90% of patients with mental health needs.

“GPs need time to deal with patients with mental health conditions. There is a need for general practice to be supported in caring for these patients with greater access to talk therapies including addiction services, improved integration with primary and secondary care and upscaling of digital technologies in mental health services in particular,” Dr Brian Osborne, ICGP’s Assistant Medical Director, said.

The Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) said implementing the strategy will be a “key test” for the incoming government. PNA General Secretary, Peter Hughes, said: “We cannot see a repeat of the experience following publication of the ‘Vision for Change’ strategy 14 years ago".