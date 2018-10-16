Home»Breaking News»ireland

Groups to protest outside Dáil to call for Govt action on climate change

Tuesday, October 16, 2018 - 09:18 AM

Protestors will gather outside the Dáil later to call for immediate Government action on the issue of climate change.

A number of groups are taking part and want the implementation of 13 recommendations submitted by the Citizen's Assembly earlier this year.

Last week, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) issued a special report on the impact of global warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius.

One of the protestors today is Clodagh Kelly from Dublin Ecofeminist Collective who says the issue is not just global but local.

She said: "As a result of the IPCC report last week and the lack of a carbon tax in last week's Budget, there are a lot of issues and we want to unite everyone.

"We want to draw attention to this really important issue that affects everyone."

She said the Government should implement recommendations made earlier this year by the Citizen's Assembly.

She said: "We've already seen the devastating effects that one degree of global warming already has and we need to reduce our global emissions drastically over the next 12 years to remain under the 1.5-degree threshhold.

"So, today we are demanding that the Government listen to citizens and honour the recommendations of the Citizen's Assembly.


KEYWORDS

Climate changeenvironmentIreland

