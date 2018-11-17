Home»ireland

Groups to hold climate action protest in Dublin

Saturday, November 17, 2018 - 09:31 AM

A climate action protest will take place in Dublin City Centre this afternoon.

There are calls for immediate government action on climate change, habitat destruction, and the over-exploitation of natural resources.

The protest is a display of solidarity with the Extinction Rebellion movement in the UK.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan says Ireland needs to tackle the issue of climate change.

He said: "They did our initial event three weeks ago in London and they set this date as the big day when they are having a major protest in London.

"They are arranging all sorts of non-violent, non-direct actions and in solidarity with that, various organisations here say we need to say the same things and be seen to show the same message in Ireland."


