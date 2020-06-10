Groups say €30m investment in domestic violence services is needed post-Covid

A national organisation representing domestic violence support services is calling on the next government to invest €30m in the sector and to appoint a dedicated minister to tackle domestic, sexual, and gender-based violence.

A new research paper, published by Oireachtas Library and Research Services, details how governments across Europe responded to an increase in domestic violence during the Covid-19 crisis.

In Ireland the government ran an awareness campaign, 'Still Here' and provided €160,000 to support organisations in the sector, while Gardai rolled out a focused campaign, Operation Faoisimh, leading to more than 100 prosecutions to date. The Courts Service and Legal Aid Board are also prioritising domestic violence and childcare cases.

While welcoming the government response during the Covid-19 crisis, organisations providing support to victims of domestic abuse say more funding will be needed to allow services to reorganise and adapt to a post-Covid environment.

In a submission to political parties, Safe Ireland, which represents 39 domestic violence services across the country, is seeking a €30m investment in services by the next government.

The organisation is also calling for an additional €1m for a national prevention campaign and a specific strategy to address the homelessness and housing needs of victims of domestic abuse.

Co-CEO of Safe Ireland, Mary McDermott, said the organisation is working with members on a “recovery plan” to provide services safely into the future but that additional funding and a “comprehensive national response” will also be needed.

There is news today that the Government’s childcare package will include a reopening grant and funds to upgrade buildings etc. The domestic violence sector needs the same consideration - a comprehensive national response, not a piecemeal or localised response.

The organisation is also in discussions with the Department of Employment Affairs & Social Protection on rolling out an emergency rent supplement, which would offer "urgent crucial support" for domestic violence victims.

Women’s Aid has also called for greater investment and a “detailed plan” to tackle domestic and sexual violence in the next programme for government.

“We are concerned that there is no detailed plan available as to what this will look like in practice. Women’s Aid is calling for investment in and funding for specialist services,” CEO of Women’s Aid, Sarah Benson, said.