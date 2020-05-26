Groups lodge plans for positive changes on streets of Cork after Covid-19 crisis

An ‘eat on the street’ plan in Cork City is still being discussed amid renewed calls from 30 groups for urgent delivery of safer streets as the country emerges from lockdown.

Details of the calls, which have been submitted to the city and county council by the Transport and Mobility Forum (TMF), were published today as county councillor Marcia D’Alton, revealed how her son, Olin, 10, was injured after the driver of a BMW squeezed him into a kerb while he was cycling along Stand Rd near Passage West — a route the family has taken regularly and safely during lockdown.

“His bike went up on the footpath and he fell, hitting his head off a wall. He is grazed, sore, scared, and will never, ever complain about wearing his helmet again. We are all so lucky. The driver didn’t stop,” she said.

Many people responding to her social media post said they took up cycling during the lockdown but no longer feel safe given the increase in traffic volumes over the last 10 days or so.

Almost 30 co-signatories representing business, large employers, health, education, environment, and community groups in Cork have submitted a range of recommendations to Cork city and county councils, and the city and county mayors, emphasising how the Covid-19 crisis has created opportunities for positive change.

The TMF acknowledged some of the councils’ efforts so far, but said more is needed, including:

Pop-up cycle lanes along transport corridors, and much more bike parking;

A vast increase in pedestrianisation;

More park-and-ride and new park-and-stride locations along busy routes into the city centre;

Strict enforcement of no-parking rules on pavements and cycle lanes;

Better public consultation into the decision-making process and implementation of post-Covid measures;

Reduced speed limits and more traffic calming measures in city and town centres.

University College Cork commuter plan manager, Stephan Koch, said people have realised during the shutdown that prioritising vehicles and motor traffic has many negative consequences: “Let us create a new normal that prioritises sustainability and quality of life.”

Cork Healthy Cities coordinator, Denise Cahill, said there is a unique opportunity to promote health as movement patterns around the city are reshaped.

“Modern healthy European cities have observed reduced car traffic with more people cycling and walking during the pandemic. Walkable environments with footpaths and cycle lanes are essential for the safe movement of everyone, especially those who are more vulnerable and less mobile,” she said.

The TMF said it has offered its expertise and support to both local authorities as they work on their plans.

Meanwhile, restaurateur, Claire Nash, said talks with City Hall on the ‘eat on the street’ proposal devised by the food businesses based on Prince’s St are ongoing. It is understood that city officials have sought an artist’s impression of the proposed seating area, and an assessment of its impact on issues such as fire safety.

“They have asked to go through a process and we are going through that. But they need to entrust us with this project now. We have a track record and we would like to be able to demonstrate what we can do this for the city,” Ms Nash said.