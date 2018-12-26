Groups call on Taoiseach to end legislation which has 'effectively silenced' civil rights organisations

Civil rights organisations have called on the Taoiseach to reform legislation which they claim has "effectively silenced" their voices and limits their ability to raise funds.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) has coordinated an open letter to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar from 60 civil society organisations and 1226 individuals calling for reform of the Electoral Act.

The legislation was intended to ban large or anonymous donations to large political parties. Under the Act, election candidates and political parties are prohibited from accepting donations from foreign sources, anonymous donations of more than €100, cash donations of more than €200 and donations of more than €2,500 from one source.

However, the ICCL and other groups have argued that the legislation is also being applied to civil society organisations, preventing them from carrying out their legitimate human rights and social justice work.

"The gagging effect of the Electoral Act means many important voices are not being heard by decision-makers and politicians. There’s a risk that increasingly only the wealthy and those who do not need to seek donations to make their views known will get to have their voices heard," said the open letter.

In November 2017, the Standards in Public Office Commission (SIPO) ordered Amnesty to return a donation made in August 2015 by the Open Society Foundations (OSF), a body founded by George Soros for Amnesty’s international “My Body, My Rights” campaign.

It said the donation was prohibited under Section 23 A2 of the 1997 Electoral Act after deeming it to be a donation for political purposes. The ruling was later quashed by the High Court.