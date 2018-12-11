Group stole purse and handbag in supermarket sweep

A joint criminal enterprise saw four men pull up in an Audi outside one Kinsale supermarket to steal a purse from a trolley and pull up outside another where they snatched a handbag.

Detective Garda Kevin Heffernan said all four men were seen on CCTV getting out of the Audi and entering the supermarket separately. They walked around until one of them had stolen something from a trolley. Once that was done, they all left in less than a minute and drove away together. No purchase was made by any of them, said Det Garda Heffernan.

Ionut Croitoriu, aged 32, of Cathedral Mews, Upper John St, Cork, was before Cork District Court yesterday charged with carrying out two thefts. He pleaded guilty to both and brought €600 to court to compensate in full for all of the stolen property.

Det Garda Heffernan said although Croitoriu was not physically involved in any of the thefts, it was clear from CCTV that it was a joint enterprise.

Croitoriu was also the driver of the Audi on the relevant date, November 29.

Det Garda Heffernan spotted the car in Cork City on Sunday, December 9. Croitoriu was arrested and the car was seized.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the accused is a Romanian living in Spain with his wife and children and came to Cork on the promise of work in the past fortnight, but this did not materialise.

Judge Olann Kelleher asked where he got the car. Mr Burke said Croitoriu bought it for €600 when he arrived in Ireland.

A further €600 was brought to court as compensation. Asked where he got this money, Mr Burke said the defendant had a distant relative living in Ireland.

“He was working as a farm hand in Spain but the work dried up. He was promised work by these people. He thought they were friends but they are not his friends,” said Mr Burke.

“His intention now is to return home.”

Judge Kelleher remanded Croitoriu in custody until Friday for sentencing at Cork District Court.

On November 29 at SuperValu, The Glen, Kinsale, a purse was stolen from a trolley, and at Lidl, Barrack’s Hill, Kinsale, on the same date, an iPhone was stolen.