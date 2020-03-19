News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Group of charities working with homeless people appeals for public's help

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, March 19, 2020 - 01:38 PM

A group of charities who work with homelessness are asking anyone who wants to help during the Covid-19 outbreak to come forward.

The group, called Crisis Cover, is made up of the likes of Dublin Simon Communities and DePaul.

They say people will be paid for their work.

DePaul spokesperson David Carroll said they will be looking to fill a number of roles.

“We will be looking for people to fill roles such as reception, food preparation, some service user support, maybe drivers,” said Mr Carroll.

“Cleaning is going to be a huge piece for us as well, to keep services up to the high standards that we do.

“And as I say, this not only for DePaul, but it’s right across the homeless sector.”

The appeal for help comes as single-person homelessness jumped to its highest level ever in January, soaring dramatically following an unusual festive dip in December, new analysis shows.

Focus Ireland has looked at the figures for December and January and found that the bigger-than-usual reduction in single person homelessness last December was followed by a dramatic surge among the same group.

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

