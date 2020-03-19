Group of charities working with homeless people appeals for public's help

A group of charities who work with homelessness are asking anyone who wants to help during the Covid-19 outbreak to come forward.

The group, called Crisis Cover, is made up of the likes of Dublin Simon Communities and DePaul.

They say people will be paid for their work.

DePaul spokesperson David Carroll said they will be looking to fill a number of roles.

“We will be looking for people to fill roles such as reception, food preparation, some service user support, maybe drivers,” said Mr Carroll.

“Cleaning is going to be a huge piece for us as well, to keep services up to the high standards that we do.

“And as I say, this not only for DePaul, but it’s right across the homeless sector.”

The appeal for help comes as single-person homelessness jumped to its highest level ever in January, soaring dramatically following an unusual festive dip in December, new analysis shows.

Focus Ireland has looked at the figures for December and January and found that the bigger-than-usual reduction in single person homelessness last December was followed by a dramatic surge among the same group.