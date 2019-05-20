NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Group launches helpline to support men who are victims of domestic violence

File photo.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, May 20, 2019 - 03:29 PM

Social stigma prevents men who are victims of domestic violence from coming forward, according to the Men's Development Network.

The body has launched a new helpline today aiming to support up to 5,000 victims of abuse a year.

The National Crime Council says that up to 88,000 men in Ireland have been abused by a partner at some point in their life, but just 5% of men report incidents to gardaí.

CEO of the Men's Development Network, Sean Cooke, said: "A lot of the reasons why men don't come forward is around that kind of social conditioning and gender conditioning around what's expected of men in terms of are they strong, or this is a situation they shouldn't find themselves in.

"But the strongest of men can find themselves in very, very difficult circumstances and the idea is to say let's seek some help."

The service will offer 36 hours of support by trained counsellors every week and is being funded by Tusla.

Tusla spokesperson, Thelma Blehein, said: "You know it doesn't have to be a one-off call, people can come back again. They can ring to meet there are other referral pathways to the Men's Health Programme."

READ MORE

Taxi driver gets five years for sexually assaulting three young women in two weeks

More on this topic

Abuse survivors in Northern Ireland call for improved compensation

Theresa May’s support makes world of difference, says domestic abuse survivor

Damaged to children by domestic violence could be 'irrepairable' unless State services are provided

Over 20,000 reports of domestic abuse made to Women's Aid last year

KEYWORDS

Domestic abusedomestic violence

More in this Section

Zappone 'committed to' affordability, quality and safety in child care services

Pensioner who fractured arm in fall has award of damages increased to more than €56k

Three Irish beaches fail to retain Blue Flag status

Proposed Bus Connects corridors pass close to habitats for protected species of birds and bats, report shows


Lifestyle

Chelsea Flower Show feeling Brexit sting

Scientists say you really, really shouldn’t use homemade sunscreen from a recipe on Pinterest

Spoilers: Game of Thrones finale problematic in both plot and execution

The Earth's magnetic north pole is shifting rapidly – so what will happen to the northern lights?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 18, 2019

    • 1
    • 7
    • 9
    • 18
    • 22
    • 33
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »