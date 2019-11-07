News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Group claims Govt shuts down proposals to fix construction defects if 'it costs the State money'

Group claims Govt shuts down proposals to fix construction defects if 'it costs the State money'
Priory Hall in 2013
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, November 07, 2019 - 03:42 PM

The Apartment Owners network, a group representing property owners in developments across Dublin and south Meath, have said that any suggestion of using State funds to fix construction defects in properties are getting shut down quickly by the Government.

The group are part of the newly-formed Construction Defects Alliance, who met with the Joint Committee on Housing, Planning and Local Government at Leinster House earlier today.

Committee Chairman Noel Rock TD said in advance of the meeting: “Two years ago this Committee published its Safe as Houses? following the discovery of significant construction defects at Priory Hall and other housing developments in Dublin.

"Members look forward to engaging with the Construction Defects Alliance, which represents affected home owners and owner management companies.

"We are particularly interested in hearing how the recommendations of our report are being implemented to bring relief to the thousands of families left with crippling financial burdens due to construction defects in their homes, in many cases built by developers who have since gone bust."

The group are looking for a redress scheme to fix homes that were badly built.

However, Des McCabe of the Apartment Owners Network, said that talks with the Department of Finance have not progressed.

"I think if there's a liability to the State, the argument gets sort of closed down very quickly where it costs the State money. It's very hard to get engagement."

READ MORE

Cork event centre developer to appeal bridge contribution

More on this topic

Development chief urges culture change in housebuildingDevelopment chief urges culture change in housebuilding

Councillors approve deal for 80% of units in Dublin housing development to be social and affordableCouncillors approve deal for 80% of units in Dublin housing development to be social and affordable

'No co-living, no student accommodation, no hotels': 80% of units in Dublin housing development to be social and affordable'No co-living, no student accommodation, no hotels': 80% of units in Dublin housing development to be social and affordable

Two-year wait for affordable housingTwo-year wait for affordable housing


housingconstructionTOPIC: Housing

More in this Section

Gardaí 'very concerned' for girl who has been missing for a monthGardaí 'very concerned' for girl who has been missing for a month

Letter sent by board reveals €83m rise in Children's Hospital building costs in five monthsLetter sent by board reveals €83m rise in Children's Hospital building costs in five months

No Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €3.5mNo Lotto winner - jackpot heads for €3.5m

'Horrified' Taoiseach calls for 'rule of law' to be protected after Kevin Lunney attack'Horrified' Taoiseach calls for 'rule of law' to be protected after Kevin Lunney attack


Lifestyle

Is there a natural treatment I could take?Natural health: Treating throat infections during winter

Ahead of her visit to Cork this week, Chupi recalls teenage summers in the county, a place close to her heart.Chupi is coming to Cork and here's why

A good shortcrust pastry recipe is very handy to have in your repertoire, particularly if you bake a lot.Michelle Darmody's foodproof guide to shortcrust pastry

The duo behind destination decor brand Rockett St George have delved into colour in their new book. Gabrielle Fagan takes a look.How to work colour in your home – according to the interior design addicts behind Rockett St George

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 06, 2019

  • 1
  • 12
  • 27
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »