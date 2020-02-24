News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Group campaigning for cross-border University to run Seanad candidate from Derry

Group campaigning for cross-border University to run Seanad candidate from Derry
Derry novelist and former newspaper editor, Garbhán Downey
By Steven Heaney
Monday, February 24, 2020 - 05:27 PM

Campaigners for a new cross-border university for Derry and Donegal say they intend to keep the issue on the national agenda by running a candidate in the

forthcoming Seanad Éireann elections.

Derry novelist and former newspaper editor, Garbhán Downey, will be one of 19 candidates competing for three seats in the National University of Ireland

(NUI) Senate Constituency.

Mr Downey, a graduate of NUI Galway, has been nominated by NUI alumni from across the island, and will be the only candidate from Northern Ireland in the race.

Downey, who co-founded the Derry University Group in 2013 to improve Higher Education provision in the North West, said: “The work we have completed so far shows us that Dublin is ready to move towards establishing a new cross- border university in Donegal and Derry."

“Derry was previously a member of the island’s national university structure, and there is now a perfect opportunity for us now to rejoin."

Mr Downey and his supporters hope that a new University would help stimulate economic recovery in the Northwest, and strengthen cross-border relations in the region.

“A cross-border development will also help us ensure that citizens from the North can retain the same rights to education and training as other EU states,” he added.

Voting papers will be issued to the over 112,000 registered NUI graduates this coming friday February 28, and they will cast their vote by returning their ballots by post before the end of March.

READ MORE

Former Chief Whip Sean Kyne appointed to Seanad

More on this topic

Children are the biggest users of Irish public libraries, new figures showChildren are the biggest users of Irish public libraries, new figures show

Irish Examiner View: Children top library league tableIrish Examiner View: Children top library league table

No school places for dozens of children in East CorkNo school places for dozens of children in East Cork

School Daze: ‘I fancied every boy in school,’ says Laura O’MahonySchool Daze: ‘I fancied every boy in school,’ says Laura O’Mahony


Seanad ElectionsDerryTOPIC: Education

More in this Section

Taoiseach defends Govt's handling of flood defences as flood-hit counties await further rainTaoiseach defends Govt's handling of flood defences as flood-hit counties await further rain

Snow and ice forecast for the whole country tomorrowSnow and ice forecast for the whole country tomorrow

Carer who stole €41k from grieving pensioner gets suspended sentence in order to pay it backCarer who stole €41k from grieving pensioner gets suspended sentence in order to pay it back

Supreme Court's referral of Dwyer data-retention case 'has important implications for investigation of serious crime'Supreme Court's referral of Dwyer data-retention case 'has important implications for investigation of serious crime'


Lifestyle

Children’s creativity is inspiring, says Helen O’Callaghan.Inspiring creativity: Kids on call for climate essay

'I came here for one thing, and that's to shine. That's why I'm wearing all this sparkly shit.'Review: Mick Flannery and Valerie June, Right Here Right Now festival, Cork Opera House

While love was in the air earlier this month, An Garda Síochána has warned daters of the potential dangers of looking for love online.Making Cents: Online daters can risk more than just their heart

It’s natural to worry if your kids keep picking up colds and tummy bugs at nursery or school.Can I prevent my children getting sick so often?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »