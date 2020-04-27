Group calls for details of Covid-19 outbreaks in institutions

Inclusion Ireland is to meet the Health Minister this morning, over concerns for people with intellectual disabilities in institutions.

The group is worried about the lack of reporting of the number of people in the institutions who have died from Covid-19.

It is calling on Simon Harris to make assurances these numbers will be revealed, along with any outbreak that may happen.

According to Hiqa figures, 2,900 people still remain resident in institutional settings in the country.

Inclusion Ireland chief executive Enda Egan says the lack of knowledge on coronavirus cases is unacceptable:

"It's very difficult to ascertain the number of people within those institutions who have coronavirus, who have passed away from it, who have been transferred to hospital," he said.

"Unfortunately, the information gap is being filled by speculation and that's not good for anybody the moment."