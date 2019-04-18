Group behind London climate protests plan Dublin demonstration

Climate change protesters say they will continue to shut down parts of London after a third day of disruption.

They blocked traffic and glued themselves to trains - and say protecting the planet from climate change is a matter of 'life and death'.

340 people have now been arrested.

The group behind the protests is planning a demonstration in Dublin tomorrow, and say they'll shut down O'Connell Bridge.

Zak Polanski says he runs a huge risk by protesting:

"I'm not keen on having a criminal record at all and I'm hoping I'll have a nice bright future but ultimately when it's your future or your career versus what's right for the planet there's no real competition," he said.

"You have to stick by your principals and do what's right."