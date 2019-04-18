NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Group behind London climate protests plan Dublin demonstration

Demonstrators on Waterloo Bridge (Jonathan Brady/PA)
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 18, 2019 - 07:06 AM

Climate change protesters say they will continue to shut down parts of London after a third day of disruption.

They blocked traffic and glued themselves to trains - and say protecting the planet from climate change is a matter of 'life and death'.

340 people have now been arrested.

The group behind the protests is planning a demonstration in Dublin tomorrow, and say they'll shut down O'Connell Bridge.

Zak Polanski says he runs a huge risk by protesting:

"I'm not keen on having a criminal record at all and I'm hoping I'll have a nice bright future but ultimately when it's your future or your career versus what's right for the planet there's no real competition," he said.

"You have to stick by your principals and do what's right."

READ MORE

Cork landlord horrified as house covered in rubbish

More on this topic

Protesters glue themselves to Jeremy Corbyn’s garden fence and vow disruption will continue

Supermac's phasing out plastic straws from its restaurants

In Pictures: Climate protesters go underground with Tube trains targeted

Climate change protesters climb on roof of London train

More in this Section

Supermac's phasing out plastic straws from its restaurants

Man, 62, jailed for 'fishing' money from Cork church collection boxes to fund addictions

More than 950 children’s remains sent for medical research to UCD, Trinity and Royal College of Surgeons, report finds

Homes evacuated in fourth security alert in 24 hours in Northern Ireland


Lifestyle

A question of taste: Katie Kim

Reflections via Alzheimer’s: Ian Maleney writes essays on rural life and his grandfather’s battle with illness

Putting a twist in the tale: Author Jeffery Deaver on life as a renowned thriller writer

Learning Points: What to do when it turns out your child is the bully

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 17, 2019

    • 7
    • 30
    • 35
    • 37
    • 41
    • 42
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »