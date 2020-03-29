Group advises elderly to heed Govt advice on cocooning amid Covid-19 outbreak

Older people should heed the Government advice on cocooning during the current coronavirus crisis, however difficult it may be, according to a spokesman for advocacy group alone, Alone.

The over 70s have been advised to stay at home until Easter Sunday and to get friends, neighbours or support groups to help with shopping for food and other necessities.

People are also being advised not to received visitors from outside their household.

Sean Moynihan from Alone said it is important to remember the current situation will not last forever.

He said: "We all realise that this is something that we are doing for a period of time because we care about each other, because we care about our families and friends and we care about the older people in our community.

"And by doing this we've seen the effects on the virus of lower social contacts has lowered the rate of growth and we can play our part by easing the pressure on the health service."

Meanwhile, the Department of the Taoiseach's spokesperson, Liz Canavan, has some advice for any people over 70 who are cocooning.

Ms Canavan said: "If you're worried about anything or need any food or medicine delivered, call your family or friends or local provider and let them know what you need.

There will be local arrangements to make sure anyone who needs help gets it.

"If you are an older person and/or anyone living alone, contact the Alone national helpline on 0818 222024, or contact your local garda station."

