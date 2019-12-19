Groundworks on land near Bessborough halted to avoid impacting burial site

Licensed groundworks on privately-owned land close to a notorious former Mother and Baby Home have been halted after distressed campaigners raised concerns the works may have disturbed a burial site.

Cork City Council has now confirmed that it intends to work with the Mother and Baby Home Commission of Investigation in relation to any future works at the site in Bessborough in order to “respect the history and sensitivities” of the area.

Earlier this year, the Commission found that some 900 children died while in the care of the Bessborough Mother and Baby Home, or in hospital after being transferred from the home.

But it said the burial place of more than 800 of the children is unknown.

It could only establish the burial place of 64 children who died between 1922 and 1928 despite “very extensive inquiries and searches”. Of these, 53 are buried in St Joseph’s Cemetery, two are buried in St Finbarr’s Cemetery.

The Congregation of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary who owned and ran Bessborough do not know where the other children are buried.

But survivors of Bessborough, and campaigners working on their behalf, believe burials took place on lands close to where the recent groundworks took place.

The Bessborough site after groundworks

The privately-owned site runs parallel to the old Blackrock railway line and is between the Bessborough buildings and the Heritage Park. It is also close to an historic folly which had to be rebuilt this year following its unauthorised demolition.

It has now been established that the groundworks on the privately-owned site were recommended by the city archaeologist as part of pre-planning discussions in relation to a proposed development at the site.

The groundworks which caused distress were part of a programme of archaeological test trenching which began on December 9.

The work was carried out under archaeological license issued by the National Monuments Service at the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht.

However, following a site visit by council officials on December 11, and following discussions with the National Monuments Service and representatives of the site owner, the groundworks ceased by lunchtime that day.

It is understood the works had to stop because of a minor technical issue with the licence.

But campaigners expressed concern about how such works were sanctioned or approved in the first place, given the sensitivities attached to the site.

A spokesperson for the religious order which owns Bessborough, and which is planning to withdraw its involvement in the running of the Bessborough family centre, stressed that there are no works ongoing on their lands.

“The process of selling the lands at Bessborough and the transfer of trusteeship of the centre are both ongoing - in line with previous announcements,” he said.