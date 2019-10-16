Greyhound owned by syndicate of FG politicians at centre of animal welfare controversy

A greyhound owned by a syndicate of Fine Gael politicians is at the centre of a controversy concerning an alleged breach of animal welfare legislation, which has resulted in a fine being imposed by the Irish Greyhound Board (IGB).

The Oir syndicate, comprising 14 current and former Fine Gael TDs, bought a racing dog named Swift Starlet for €3,500 in 2012. She subsequently won seven races and claimed prize money of €2,179.

Swift Starlet last raced in August 2014, and concerns over her location and wellbeing resulted in an investigation by the IGB last summer in the wake of a Prime Time: RTÉ Investigates exposé that highlighted traceability issues.

The investigation concluded in August with the imposition of a €250 fine on a Dublin breeder for an alleged breach of the Welfare of Greyhounds Act 2011. However, the breeder has contested the penalty and said he has never owned Swift Starlet. The Oir syndicate is still the registered owner of the dog, according to the IGB website.

All 14 members of the syndicate were TDs when the Welfare of Greyhounds Act was passed by the Dáil in 2011, and some of them spoke in favour of the legislation during the debates. The breeder who received the fine claims that he leased Swift Starlet from the syndicate for breeding two years ago, after which she was never reclaimed by her owners. He then rehomed her to the UK.

The IGB has said it is satisfied that the greyhound is being “well cared for” in her new home. However, it declined to explain why the fine was issued to the breeder rather than the registered owners of the dog. A spokesperson said:

A €250 fixed penalty notice has been issued for an offence under Section 10(6) under the Welfare of Greyhounds Act 2011 in relation to the greyhound Swift Starlet

“Due process must be respected under the terms of any sanction under the [Act] and the IGB does not comment on individuals involved in cases. The IGB is not, at this time, following up on any other issues related to the greyhound in question.”

Section 10 of the legislation relates to the traceability of greyhounds, and obliges owners to notify the IGB of sales or transfers.

The breeder, who did not wish to be identified, said that he was contacted by the IGB “after the RTÉ exposé” seeking evidence of Swift Starlet’s whereabouts and safety. He was subsequently visited by a welfare officer.

“I’ll be paying no €250 fine,” he said.

He was never registered as the greyhound’s owner with the IGB, and “did their job for them” by finding the dog a good home after she wasn’t reclaimed by her owners. None of the current and former Fine Gael TDs who were reportedly members of the syndicate responded to queries this week.

A greyhound owned by a syndicate of Fine Gael politicians is at the centre of a controversy concerning an alleged breach of animal welfare legislation, which has resulted in a fine being imposed by the Irish Greyhound Board (IGB).