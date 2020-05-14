News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Grenade dating back to War of Independence found in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 14, 2020 - 07:46 AM

A bridge in Dublin was closed for a number of hours last night after a grenade, dating to the War of Independence, was found.

The discovery was made at Harold's Cross Bridge yesterday evening.

Gardaí were alerted to a suspected device that was taken from the water in the Grand Canal.

The bridge at Harold's Cross was closed off to traffic and pedestrians.

The help of the Army Bomb Disposal Team was requested, and they arrived on scene at around 8.30pm.

They identified the object as being a mills type grenade, dating back to the War of Independence, which took place 100 years ago.

It was made safe at the scene and the bomb disposal unit left the area at around 10.30pm.

