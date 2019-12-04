News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Grenade attack on PSNI car was ‘attempt to kill officers’

File photo.
By Press Association
Wednesday, December 04, 2019 - 10:21 AM

A grenade was thrown at a PSNI car in west Belfast in what has been described as an attempt to kill officers.

The attack happened at Milltown Row off the Falls Road at 2am today.

Chief Superintendent Jonathan Roberts said a police car was on a routine patrol when it was struck by an object before a loud bang was heard.

No injuries have been reported.

“A loud bang was then heard and the police car made its way to a place of safety,” he said.

“Thankfully, none of the officers inside the vehicle were injured and no damage was noted to the car.

“A police operation was immediately implemented to ensure the safety of everyone in the area and that operation is ongoing at present.

“The remnants of a suspected grenade have been recovered and taken away for forensic testing.

“Further searches are being conducted this morning to ensure there are no other devices present which could endanger members of the public.”

Mr Roberts said the incident was “undoubtedly an attempt to kill or injure police officers”.

“This despicable act must be condemned by all,” he said.

“A full and thorough investigation is under way and I would appeal to anyone who noticed any recent suspicious activity in the area or who has any information which could assist us with our enquiries to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 79 04/12/19.”


