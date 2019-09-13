News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Greens to re-introduce bill to ensure fair transition of workers in fossil-fuel industries to green sector

Greens to re-introduce bill to ensure fair transition of workers in fossil-fuel industries to green sector
By Dan Buckley
Friday, September 13, 2019 - 03:39 PM

The Green Party is to renew efforts to stem the effects of job losses in fossil-fuel industries by re-introducing its Just Transition Bill when the Dáil resumes next week.

The Bill, which the party launched last November, proposes that funding currently used to sustain peat-fired power plants be diverted and spent on retooling existing plant infrastructure and retraining workers.

A debate on the second stage of the Just Transition (Worker and Community Environmental Rights) Bill 2018 is expected to begin on Thursday next.

The Greens' Bill calls for the establishment of a National Just Transition Commission on a legislative basis to help facilitate the transition process.

Commenting on the upcoming debate, Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan, said: “If we don’t act to create strong policies for a just transition for workers in fossil-fuel industries, the change to a green, low-carbon economy will risk creating economic and social injustices which we have seen in the mining communities in Wales and the North of England, or the ‘rust-belts’ of the US.

“The Government cannot ignore the need to go green, but they also can’t ignore the need to ensure that no worker is left behind in the new green economy.

Those who work in fossil fuels should be transitioned into a new economy that has working conditions and pay at least as decent as what they left behind.

“Our Bill will set up a Just Transition Commission which will bring together all relevant stakeholders, workers, employers, communities, along with environmental experts, to develop plans to ensure that the future green economy is a fairer, more just and more sustainable economy and community for all than we have now.”

Green Party representatives are currently meeting in Cork for their annual think-in ahead of the resumption of the Dáil. The meeting began at the Metropole Hotel in the city today and concludes tomorrow.

READ MORE

Bord Bia approve beef plant in NI to process cattle raised in the Republic

More on this topic

Extinction Rebellion protesters block London Fashion Week doorsExtinction Rebellion protesters block London Fashion Week doors

Josepha Madigan's plans to relocate turf cutters rejected by An Bord PleanálaJosepha Madigan's plans to relocate turf cutters rejected by An Bord Pleanála

Brazil’s Space Research Institute finds more than 15,000 rain forest fires in 10 daysBrazil’s Space Research Institute finds more than 15,000 rain forest fires in 10 days

UK to host key UN climate talks in 2020UK to host key UN climate talks in 2020


Green PartyenvironmentpoliticsTOPIC: Climate change

More in this Section

Man arrested after garda car rammed during high-speed pursuit of burglars in CorkMan arrested after garda car rammed during high-speed pursuit of burglars in Cork

Man appears in court charged with attempted murder of police officerMan appears in court charged with attempted murder of police officer

Bord Bia approve beef plant in NI to process cattle raised in the RepublicBord Bia approve beef plant in NI to process cattle raised in the Republic

Nine current garda divisions set to lose their headquarters in major shakeupNine current garda divisions set to lose their headquarters in major shakeup


Lifestyle

As a part of Scéal: A story of Irish Design, Kilkenny welcomes recent jewellery design graduates from the Design & Crafts Council of Ireland (DCCoI) Jewellery and Goldsmithing Course in Co Kilkenny to find Ireland’s best emerging jewellery designer in it’s ‘From Bench to Business’ programme.Wish List: From pots, perfume and jewellery collections

Garden designer and broadcaster Matthew Wilson takes a look at how tastes and trends have evolved through the decades.From crazy paving to patios: How tastes have evolved through the decades

Peter Dowdall looks at a trio of plants which provide fantastic colour and ground coverVigorous performers: A trio of plants that provide vibrant colour and ground cover

Kya deLongchamps explains why Robert Adam is a rock star of architecture.Vintage View: Why Robert Adam is a rock star of architecture

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 15
  • 24
  • 33
  • 41
  • 42
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »