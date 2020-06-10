Greens stand firm on 7% yearly emissions cut as deal 'close'

Additional reporting by Aoife Moore

The Green Party is standing firm on the 7% yearly cut in carbon emissions, with agreement on the issue now said to be "close".

Sources within the party insist the figure is a "red line" and a proposal favoured by Fine Gael which would cut emissions by 6.5% is a "complete non-starter".

"7% is 7% is 7% - not 6.5, 6.8 or 6.9. We were very clear on this being a major issue when we wrote to -Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil- - they wouldn't have written back if they didn't believe it could be achieved."

The Greens have argued in talks that the price of putting off reductions to the latter half of the decade is “kicking the can down the road” as this particular government if it lasts a full term will only have a say until 2025.

“It's not even 6.5% by the way," another Green source said. Sources said that the plan to commit to a 7% average yearly cut would in fact lead to a rise in emissions.

"It's not even 6.5% in a year, it's over ten years, and we don't know what will happen by 2025 or after it, it's not going to cut it.

It’s not realistic.

While the parties are said to agree broadly on the 7% figure, there is ongoing disagreement about just how to achieve the cuts. One source said that while agreement was close, there remained "a discussion on text".

On that issue, sources say that the Green Party will get "big wins" on the funding allocation for walking and cycling. The party had argued that 10% of the capital spend should go should go to each. Sources now say those figures "won't be far off if they don't reach 10%".

Speaking in the Dáil, Rise TD Paul Murphy said that the Greens would be a "mudguard" for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael if the coalition is agreed. Mr Murphy said that the party joining coalition with the Civil War parties would be a retrograde step for the protection of the environment.

"I want to make an appeal to Green Party members to not go into government with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

"If the Green Party allows itself to be used as a green mudguard for the pre-existing neoliberal and austerity policies of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, it will represent a substantial setback for the environmental movement. It will not be a step forward in any sense. It will not bring us any closer to the radical change we need in order to achieve a just transition to a net-zero carbon economy. In fact, it will bring us substantially further away."

Richard Bruton

Climate Minister Richard Bruton, who is a member of the Fine Gael negotiating team, told the Dáil that Teagasc research had shown that there were "opportunities". He said that it was likely Ireland would end up like Denmark "which has committed to high ambition but cannot specify all of the pathway".

"Teagasc has done is shown the immense opportunities that exist not only in farming methods, where it believes we can deliver a three metric tonnes reduction, but also in land use where potential lies in areas like forestry, restricting agriculture on organic soils, grassland management and in replacing fossil fuels."



