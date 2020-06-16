Green TD: It's the greenest programme that the country has ever seen

The Green Party has committed to holding the next government accountable on its climate promises if a deal is ratified.

Concerns were flagged early that the 7% emissions proposal contained in the draft programme for government may not fly with Green members.



It appears that reductions due to take place in the first five-year carbon budget, may not be completed until 2025, when this potential government may not be in power.



Dublin Fingal TD, Joe O'Brien, says the party is aware the document will require selling to their members: "There is a right to be concerned in terms of commitments and getting them done.

"Some of the changes we're talking about, they're fairly dramatic and will take time to turn around, and measures to kick in. It's not an unreasonable thing to say, people fear the government trying to kick it down the road, which is a well used political strategy — we're aware of that."

"That's where we come in and have to do our job. If we're in there, we have to keep on the job and review what's actually happening. After two years we can't find ourselves in a situation where these things aren't progressed. We're more concerned about it (the climate emergency) than others so we'll take responsibility for keeping on top of that for the country, for everything in the document, but in particular, the environment."

Mr O'Brien adds that response from members so far has been one of optimism: "We're hopeful, but we have work to do, we have to convince people. It's not a perfect document or everything we wanted, but there are some solid things that warrant the leap and justify the risk of going into government. It's the greenest programme that the country has ever seen."

"Without us it would've been a much smaller document, and a shorter process, but that's what we do, we want as many specifics as possible," Mr O'Brien added.

"There is not unwarranted criticism about vague language, but there are things we don't have all the information on, or can't make a good decision on unless you know more about it or consult sectors."

When it was put to Leo Varadkar, that some of the Green membership do not trust his party on the commitments, he said: "Anyone entering government has to understand there will be hard decisions. There are also great opportunities to bring about change that you can't do from opposition.

"What you see in the draft programme for government is very significantly enhanced climate and ambition. We're going to have to trust each other, the programme for government is there, I can guarantee that my party will honour it."