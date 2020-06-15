Green Party's parliamentary members give 'hesitant endorsement' to programme for government

The Green Party parliamentary members have voted nine in favour with three abstentions to take the Programme for Government document to a membership vote.

The party held a teleconference tonight to discuss putting the Programme for Government to the party membership.

Indicative votes were also taken of the Green Party Senators, MEPs and one MLA. The group, including indicative votes, recorded 13 votes in favour and four abstentions.

TDs Neasa Hourigan, Francis Noel Duffy, Patrick Costello and Northern Ireland MLA Claire Bailey abstained. Deputy leader Catherine Martin voted for the deal, despite voting against entering the talks five weeks ago.

“There were never going to be, nor could there have been, outright winners in these negotiations and clearly we did not get everything we sought,” Ms Martin said.

“I am however satisfied that the deal negotiated was the best achievable and that it includes some worthwhile and transformative policies.

“If the Green Party enters government, our overriding concern will be with verifiable implementation of our policies.

No member of the Green Party would wish to belong to a government that’s not enthusiastically and realistically delivering a green agenda. It is vital to ensure that our party’s independence and core values are never undermined or weakened by participation in government.

"I look forward to discussing the Programme for Government in more detail with our members over the coming days."

READ MORE Poll shows rise in Fine Gael support while satisfaction with Leo Varadkar soars

A vote was taken after a presentation from the party's reference group on their view of the document, which was described as "hesitant endorsement".

It's understood none of those present said openly they would vote against the programme, but some felt they couldn't vote in favour of it.

One senior party talks source said there was a belief that the document was "too big", and "a laundry list, but with no prioritisation, it makes it difficult to understand how a policy agenda can be progressed," they said.

"There are big wins for the Greens in things like transport, but the macroeconomic direction is very dominated by Fine Gael, are those two things reconcilable?

There's a lot of squaring circles to be done, a lot of its incompatible.

Party sources said that some of the senior figures in the negotiating team were annoyed that despite the Green Party "fighting hard" for the referendum on the right to housing, which Fianna Fáil "weren't too keen on it in the room" appeared to take credit for the policy after the document was published.

Many in the membership hailed the concessions the party had won in negotiations, most notably the ending of Direct Provision, abandoning Shannon LNG and a change of direction towards farming and agriculture.

A number of members speaking to the Irish Examiner noted that the document was light on deadlines, measurable outcomes, and costings.

Notably, the secretary of the party’s policy council, Harry McEvansoneya tweeted the document was "grossly inadequate" and urged Green Party members to vote it down.

The membership of the Green Party, around 3,200 people, north and south, will now have the chance to vote on the deal and each member’s vote will have the same weight as any TD, Senator, MEP or MLA.

It's understood an email will be sent to Green Party members tomorrow, for members to register for the special convention on Thursday, or apply for an absentee ballot.

The party requires a two-thirds majority in order to be successful, which will be a "tight-run thing" according to senior party sources.

"A lot will happen in the next week, God knows, I'm very unsure about how the vote will go, 66% is a large number to endorse, and it'll come down to whether the substance of the programme of government and trust in Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael is strong enough."