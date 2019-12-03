News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Green Party willing to hold coalition talks with all parties after next election

Green Party willing to hold coalition talks with all parties after next election
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Tuesday, December 03, 2019 - 02:42 PM

The Green Party is now confident it will win significantly more Dáil seats than previously hoped following the weekend's byelections.

Party leader Eamon Ryan is willing to talk to all parties after the next General Election. However, he said he would not be considering what ministerial roles in Government the Greens would like to take until after a national ballot.

The Green party now has three representatives in the Dáil after Joe O'Brien claimed a seat in Dublin Fingal on Saturday.

As he entered the Dáil for the first time, Mr O'Brien said there is now a need to address anti-migrant and racist sentiment ahead of a General Election.

It comes after controversial conservative activist Gemma O'Doherty received just over 4% of first preference votes in the Fingal byelection.

Mr O'Brien said it would be an "excellent idea" to require all General Election candidates to sign an anti-racism charter before they stand.

"We need a little bit more leadership from the leaders of the political parties as well to push their members, their candidates, their representatives to be a little bit more all embracing of diversity, and the importance of it and the importance to be careful about what you're saying."

READ MORE

Homelessness on the agenda as new TDs spend first day in the Dáil

Meanwhile, Mr Ryan now believes his party will now win more than the six seats it had set as a target.

Asked about the Green Party's chances in the next General Election, Mr Ryan said: "If we got a similar vote across the country that we got - 10% in the four constituencies which are fairly representative of the country, they wouldn't necessarily be the strongest areas historically - then we would probably get under our PR system a larger number.

"We have our candidates selected. We are ready for an election, but I hope and if there is a gap in the intervening months our candidates will go out and earn that vote by meeting people, by setting out what our priorities are. I think that's possible."

Mr Ryan added that the party will be running candidates in every constituency.

"Every single person will have the option of voting green as they did in the European elections. And I think that's the right way to go. If we could return 39 deputies then we will be a real force," he said.

READ MORE

Dara Murphy should have resigned; Confidence vote in Eoghan Murphy a 'stunt' - Micheal Martin

More on this topic

Descent into the swamp: A dark genie escapes from the bottleDescent into the swamp: A dark genie escapes from the bottle

'Christmas general election? Bring it on,' says Minister'Christmas general election? Bring it on,' says Minister

Dara Murphy 'needs to account for expenses claims,' says Richard BrutonDara Murphy 'needs to account for expenses claims,' says Richard Bruton

Murphy 'willing' to cooperate with any investigation, says TaoiseachMurphy 'willing' to cooperate with any investigation, says Taoiseach


Green PartypoliticsTOPIC: Politics

More in this Section

Court rules father and daughter have arguable defence to funds demand for €1.5m judgementCourt rules father and daughter have arguable defence to funds demand for €1.5m judgement

'Moment of madness': Man gets suspended sentence for making bogus call about gangland shooting'Moment of madness': Man gets suspended sentence for making bogus call about gangland shooting

30 new gardaí temporarily stationed in Cork city over Christmas30 new gardaí temporarily stationed in Cork city over Christmas

Woman entitled to €440,000 compensation from Hep C tribunal over father's death, judge rulesWoman entitled to €440,000 compensation from Hep C tribunal over father's death, judge rules


Lifestyle

A dermatologist explains how to keep your pout looking perfect whatever the weather.Five ways to keep your lips healthy in winter

THIS CHRISTMAS remember that there is no such thing as cheap food, says Clodagh Finn.Protect the planet by buying local this Christmas

Winter blossoms' dazzling effect on your garden has to be seen to be believed, writes Peter Dowdall.The scent of the garden this winter season

Luke Rix-Standing reveals how to stay warm and save money.10 simple hacks to help you winterproof your home

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »