Green Party willing to hold coalition talks with all parties after next election

The Green Party is now confident it will win significantly more Dáil seats than previously hoped following the weekend's byelections.

Party leader Eamon Ryan is willing to talk to all parties after the next General Election. However, he said he would not be considering what ministerial roles in Government the Greens would like to take until after a national ballot.

The Green party now has three representatives in the Dáil after Joe O'Brien claimed a seat in Dublin Fingal on Saturday.

As he entered the Dáil for the first time, Mr O'Brien said there is now a need to address anti-migrant and racist sentiment ahead of a General Election.

It comes after controversial conservative activist Gemma O'Doherty received just over 4% of first preference votes in the Fingal byelection.

Mr O'Brien said it would be an "excellent idea" to require all General Election candidates to sign an anti-racism charter before they stand.

"We need a little bit more leadership from the leaders of the political parties as well to push their members, their candidates, their representatives to be a little bit more all embracing of diversity, and the importance of it and the importance to be careful about what you're saying."

Meanwhile, Mr Ryan now believes his party will now win more than the six seats it had set as a target.

Asked about the Green Party's chances in the next General Election, Mr Ryan said: "If we got a similar vote across the country that we got - 10% in the four constituencies which are fairly representative of the country, they wouldn't necessarily be the strongest areas historically - then we would probably get under our PR system a larger number.

"We have our candidates selected. We are ready for an election, but I hope and if there is a gap in the intervening months our candidates will go out and earn that vote by meeting people, by setting out what our priorities are. I think that's possible."

Mr Ryan added that the party will be running candidates in every constituency.

"Every single person will have the option of voting green as they did in the European elections. And I think that's the right way to go. If we could return 39 deputies then we will be a real force," he said.