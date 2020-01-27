Green Party will sign up to National Broadband Plan as it launches rural manifesto

The Green Party will sign up to the National Broadband Plan as part of its main policy thrust on employment in rural areas.

In launching its rural manifesto, the environmentalist party said it would exercise “all available options” to minimise the cost and maximise the use of the service.

The party, which is riding high in the polls, has something of a rural problem to contend with as it aims to widen its mandate, given that its policies are seen as anathema to the likes of the farming community.

The Greens also called for a referendum on the right to housing with the goal of empowering the local authorities to build more homes.

In terms of transport, the party said it would be “scaling up” the rural transport programme and reversing the decision to charge for school transport schemes, while one fifth of the capital transport budget would be allocated towards walking and cycling infrastructure.

It said that nationwide plans for retrofitting buildings and installing electric vehicle charging points should begin in rural areas.

The party was criticised last year after leader Eamon Ryan suggested that carpooling is a viable initiative in rural areas where, he said, a village of 300 people could function using 30 cars split among the community.

It said that a new national community energy strategy would be effective in rural areas by empowering local energy projects to act as “innovative electricity supply companies”.

Data courtesy of The Irish Times

“We will allow households to sell surplus renewable energy back to the grid, enabling communities to benefit from leading the transition to a low carbon economy,” the manifesto reads.

The party said it would support the Sláintecare reform in order to focus healthcare provision on primary care centres and general practice.

It said it would champion the provision of respite for carers in rural settings which would allow people “to grow old in their own home with the support of home care services”.

In terms of the Irish language and education, the party said it would develop a new “Irish Cultural Studies” subject which “values the heritage, language, nature, biodiversity and culture of Ireland in the global landscape”.

In terms of food provision, the Greens added that it would create “publicly-owned community markets” in towns across the country, in order to “showcase” local produce and provide revenue for local producers.