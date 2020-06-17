Green Party should 'grasp this nettle' even if Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil 'are not our natural bedfellow'

Green Party MEP Ciarán Cuffe has said that his party should “grasp this nettle” and the extraordinary opportunity to promote a green agenda “even if Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are not our natural bedfellows.”

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Today with Sarah McInerney show, Mr Cuffe said that the Green Party “can’t sit out this one” until they find an exact political alignment. “We can stand on the sidelines saying ‘do something’ or roll up our sleeves and get in.”

When asked if he trusted Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, Mr Cuffee said that being in government was like a contractual agreement and he trusted them as long as they observed the contract, but if they deviated from the contract then they would have to be asked “what’s going on here?”

Over his three decades in politics he had built relationships on all side of the political spectrum and had huge admiration for people in the two other political parties.

His colleagues would have to have trust in their opposite numbers in the Oireachtas.

“We have to have trust in them.”

He added: “We can’t wait, we can’t sit this one out. I don’t think the electorate would thank us.”

On being asked if the new government would last, Mr Cuffe said he did not know if it would last. If members of the Green Party had concerns they were right to express them.

The last time the Green Party had been in government there had been concerns “simmering under the surface” which had not been discussed.

“This is a strange moment in history.”

Green TDs have embarked on a programme of engagement to have the draft deal for government ratified by their members.

Some of the party's 12 TDs took to social media to voice their support for the document yesterday and will begin outreach with members over the coming days to discuss the document in detail.

The Green Party accepts they will have an uphill battle to have the programme for government ratified, with a two-thirds majority required from more than 3,200 members. A yes vote would see them enter a coalition government with Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

Sources within the party say it's too early to tell how the deal will fare with members, due to the broad church of views within the membership. However, a majority of the parliamentary officials remain hopeful they can get it over the line.