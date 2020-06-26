Green Party expected to join Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael in approving proposed programme for government

An historic programme for government deal looks set to be agreed with tallies from the Green Party showing close to 70% of its members will back the three-way pact.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan is set to make a statement shortly once the party's returning officer has announced the formal result.

Sources have confirmed that close to 70% of the 1,900 members who voted have backed the programme for government, paving the way for the coalition to now be formed.

Smiling Green parliamentarians were seen leaving Leinster House this evening as information came through of tallying of the vote.

Some two thirds of the voters must back the proposed programme for government for it to be accepted by the Greens.

It is thought the threshold has been met, but that the final figure will still be below 70%.

The result now means that the special Dail sitting planned for tomorrow in Dublin's city centre will likely see Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin elected as Taoiseach.

He, Mr Ryan and Mr Varadkar are still understood to be finalising details about government departments and which ministers will be appointed.

Earlier, Fine Gael approved the proposed PfG by a margin of 80%-20% in their electoral college system.

Fianna Fáil approved the programme for government, by a margin of 74% to 26%.