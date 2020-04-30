Green Party discussions over FF / FG responses likely to continue into next week

The Green Party discussions of the Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael response to their queries on government formation will go on until next week.

The parliamentary party held a teleconference for a number of hours today, and decided it would be best to continue discussion tomorrow, before meeting again after the weekend to tease out further queries and concerns, as the meeting moved into "difficult discussions".

On Tuesday night, the Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael sent a joint letter to the Greens addressing the 17 points the party raised on a variety of issues about the blueprint for coalition. The larger parties, who have 72 seats between them, have tabled a framework document which they distributed to a number of the smaller parties to convince them to join a coalition administration, in order to gain the 80-plus seats needed for a majority.

Initial responses from the wider Green Party membership had been critical of the letter from Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin's parties, in which they did not agree to a 7% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, noting they would like "tease out and try and understand” how to reduce emissions through further government formation talks.

Mr Varadkar later said the economical effects of such a target would need to be taken into consideration

“The target they set of 7% is extremely ambitious and we accept we need to be ambitious when it comes to climate change," he said.

“We will be interested in talking to them about how we can achieve more ambitious targets than the current one and maybe even the 7% one."

The emissions target had been set down by Eamon Ryan's party as a "red line" for entering government.

However, feeling within the parliamentary party itself was not as critical, according to one senior source.

"I think it's premature to say it's had a lukewarm response, there are elements within the party that are unhappy with it, but certainly there are elements who are reasonably supportive of it," a party source said.

"The letter is being considered in its totality, they're not concentrating on one particular element."

"There is support from the wider membership too, and those who are critical are sometimes running an agenda.

"The people who are supportive are happy to get on with it, and maybe don't want to project themselves to any ire.

"When we we were pushing national government and moving in that direction, we definitely heard from a wide range of people who felt the entering coalition government was a better idea.

"The likelihood is these discussions will go into next week."

Reports of a meeting between the Greens and the rural independent group which emerged today, in which the Green Party allegedly agreed not to cull the national herd have been played down by party sources.

"That was a very informal and a follow-on meeting from one that was held a while ago trying to get to know one another, nothing was formally agreed, and what was reported is not the understanding from the Green Party."

This week marked a record 11 weeks from the February election.