Green Party criticises decision to close testing lab for lethal radon gas

The Green Party has described as “odd” the decision by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to shut its radon testing laboratory at a time when efforts to raise awareness of the potentially lethal gas are meant to be ramping up.

As of the end of October, the EPA stopped supplying radon test kits to private property owners, although it will provide readings from already issued test kits up to next August.

Five private testing companies have been approved by the EPA to sell kits and provide test results to the public from their own labs or contracted lab services. Radon, which is emitted naturally from certain types of rock and can accumulate to dangerous levels in properties built over areas of high concentration, is the main cause of lung cancer in non-smokers. The number of deaths in Ireland was until recently believed to be 200-250 a year, but the EPA has revised that upwards to 300.

The EPA has said it will continue to run awareness programmes on radon and the importance of testing for the gas, as well as advising on preventing exposure in new builds and addressing the problem where it is detected. It said moving away from testing would allow it to focus more on researching the issue and developing strategies to address it.

“When we started this in the early 90s we were the only body in Ireland with an arrangement to measure radon, but times have moved on,” said David Fenton, a senior scientist with the EPA’s Office of Radiological Protection.

The approved testers were offering test kits at the same price or lower than the EPA had, he said, and with several operators in the market, it was believed pricing would stay competitive. Prices are currently around €50 per kit.

However, Green Party councillor David Healy said the move risked sending out the wrong message.

“We are lacking momentum in raising public awareness and tackling radon and, in that context, I think it strange that the EPA would be reducing their own testing capacity,” he said.

Mr Healy said the legislation is needed, not only to oblige homeowners to test but also landlords — suggesting a once-off discount on property tax for anyone who completed the test.

He said he found the lack of urgency at Government level perplexing.

“To me, it’s a mystery because they’re aware of the consequences of carbon monoxide and I think it might kill about 10 people a year, while lung cancer from radon is killing about 250,” he said.

Meanwhile, EPA mapping of radon risks around the country suggests at least 7% of housing stock is located in high radon areas. Some 460,000 people are at risk.

Since 1998, building regulations have required that newly built properties protect occupants but little work has been carried out to check if radon barrier membranes are installed and undamaged, if they are working effectively, or if they need sumps installed.

However, while those selling properties must now disclose whether they have tested for radon, they are not obliged to test for the gas or take remedial action.