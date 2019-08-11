News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Green Party councillor Hazel Chu tells of racist abuse on social media

Hazel Chu
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, August 11, 2019 - 09:18 AM

There are calls for Gardaí to enforce hate speech legislation and social media companies to do more to combat racism.

It follows a rally yesterday during which Gardaí had to keep two rival groups of protestors outside Google's Dublin headquarters apart.

A group of anti-racism campaigners were holding a rally demanding stronger action.

Among the speakers at the anti-racism rally was Green Party Councillor Hazel Chu, who detailed how she has been targeted.

"There was an attempt to hack into my Twitter account and following that there was a petition set up to ask me to resign," said Cllr Chu.

"Then, a day later, I started to receive phone calls.

"The first was a phone call with just some heavy breathing and then following up from that there was about five more phone calls in one day."

Addressing yesterday's rally, Ms Chu said: "Someone from abroad with a lot of following tweeted at my name questioning whether I was from Ireland, saying that I clearly wasn't and that I was just pretending to be Irish and then tweeting those kind of things.

"That kind of snowballed then because all of a sudden instead of a handful of messages coming my way that were questioning my nationality and ethnicity, suddenly it was hundreds."

