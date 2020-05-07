Green Party asks members not to speak to media before informing party press office

The Green Party has asked their members not to speak to the media before informing the party press office.

An email, seen by the Irish Examiner, sent by party cathaoirleach and Dublin City councillor Hazel Chu, sent to constituency chairs within the Green Party on Thursday, said that following the decision to enter formal negotiations with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, it "is a condition of the negotiations that we don't offer running commentary".

"This will continue to be a pressurised time for the party with mounting scrutiny from the public and media," she wrote.

"If you are receiving any media requests please tie in with our press office and let them know beforehand. I ask that we unite and support our colleagues as much as possible so they can secure the very best deal.

We will endeavour to keep everyone posted as negotiations continue but we ask that you bear in mind that there will be many aspects of the process that cannot be discussed.

Talks between Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party began on Thursday in Agriculture House, with the Green Party naming their negotiating team, as Deputy Leader Catherine Martin,Ossian Smyth, Marc Ó Cathasaigh, Roderic O’Gorman and Neasa Hourigan.

The decision to enter talks has been viewed as controversial by some within the party membership, who have been vocal on social and traditional media about their distrust of Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar's parties, and their willingness to compromise on issues around the climate emergency and housing.

The email comes as reports of a split within the parliamentary party hit fever pitch over the weekend, with the Irish Examiner reporting that some TDs were considering walking away from the party entirely as the talks on whether to enter government had become increasingly tense.

The Green Party would need a two thirds membership vote to enter a government coalition, due to Covid-19 social distancing measures, the party have had to look at alternative voting options including a postal vote.

Ms Chu added: "We are currently looking at the process to ensure there is room for discussion in lieu of a special convention in the current circumstances."