Green MEP welcomes changes to Bus Connects plan to save more trees in Dublin

The controversial plan to cut down trees to allow for Bus Connects in Dublin has been tweaked following public outcry.

It now seems that many of the at-risk trees and green areas may now be saved.

However, the newest version of Bus Connects will impact more on drivers and on car space.

Green Party MEP Ciaran Cuffe, welcomed the revision of the plans by the National Transport Authority.

Mr Cuffe said: "There's been significant improvement. For instance, in Inchicore they are saying that the car traffic will go one way and in doing it like that we'll save all the trees that go through Inchicore village.

"Now that's a step in the right direction, we can't just see this as a road engineering project, we have to improve the level of community consultation and engagement."