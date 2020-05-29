News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Green light given to plans for 735 residential units in Cork

Green light given to plans for 735 residential units in Cork
Longview Estates Ltd have conditionally been granted permission from An Bord Pleanala to construct 753 residential dwellings in Ballyvolane., Cork
By Gordon Deegan
Friday, May 29, 2020 - 01:24 PM

An Bord Pleanála has given the green light for plans to construct 735 residential units in Ballyvolane on the outskirts of Cork city.

The appeals board has granted planning permission to Cork company, Longview Estates Ltd in spite of its own inspector recommending that planning permission be refused.

The scheme is made up of 531 homes and 222 apartments on lands located in the townland of Lahardane, 3km north of Cork city.

The site consists of a number of large fields currently used for tillage farming and is identified as an Urban Expansion Area in a local area plan.

The developers were seeking a 10-year planning permission for the development over six phases that will also include a local centre that includes retail, a doctor’s surgery, a creche and community.

However, the appeals board has granted a seven-year permission in order to speed up the delivery of the homes.

The plan faced some local opposition and at the end of her 32-page report into the plan, Senior An Bord Pleanala planning inspector, Karen Hamilton recommended that planning permission be refused on three grounds.

She found that the density of the development would not be at a sufficiently high density to provide for an acceptable efficiency in serviceable land usage given the proximity of the site to Cork city.

Ms Hamilton also found that the proposed development would endanger public safety by reason of traffic hazard.

However, the appeals board has granted planning after concluding that the proposed development had an acceptable density of 35 homes a hectare.

The board also found that after the omission of a proposed access road onto a local road to the north of the site, the proposed development would not endanger public safety through traffic.

The appeals board found that the plan would not seriously injure the visual or residential amenities of the area and would be acceptable in terms of urban design.

Local business had supported the plan but objectors had raised concerns over residential amenity; the design and layout of the development along with traffic and transport.

Cork City Council offers its support for the plan.

READ MORE

Mattie McGrath: Self-isolation rules for arrivals in Ireland are 'nonsensical'

More on this topic

US wellness company doTERRA to set up a new factory in Cork with plans for 100 jobsUS wellness company doTERRA to set up a new factory in Cork with plans for 100 jobs

Near miss as timber falls from Cork City buildingNear miss as timber falls from Cork City building

Gardaí search for car's occupants who fled scene of Cork crashGardaí search for car's occupants who fled scene of Cork crash

34-storey hotel in Cork docklands ‘would have adverse impact on existing businesses’34-storey hotel in Cork docklands ‘would have adverse impact on existing businesses’


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Cork

More in this Section

Irish Council for Civil Liberties calls for safeguards in mandatory location forms Irish Council for Civil Liberties calls for safeguards in mandatory location forms

Covid-19 loan deferrals application deadline approachingCovid-19 loan deferrals application deadline approaching

Gardaí arrest suspected four man South American hit squad in OffalyGardaí arrest suspected four man South American hit squad in Offaly

10,000 Leaving Cert students yet to sign up for calculated grades10,000 Leaving Cert students yet to sign up for calculated grades


Lifestyle

A whiff of new normality is in the air, writes Des O'SullivanAntiques: How to put a post-lockdown world in the frame

Another week, another fiendishly fun test of your arts and showbiz knowledge from Irish Examiner Arts Editor Des O'DriscollScene & Heard: Fun culture quiz

The story of how the Cork-based executive head chef faced her “demons” and turned around her life just before her 30th birthday.This is me: Trisha Lewis transforms her body and mindset

A star-studded finale from the Late Late Show and a classic Brazil v France encounter feature among today's top tips.Friday's TV Highlights: A star-studded finale from the Late Late Show and a classic Brazil v France encounter

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

  • 7
  • 23
  • 30
  • 38
  • 46
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »