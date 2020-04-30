News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Green light for Dublin council flat complex redevelopment

Green light for Dublin council flat complex redevelopment
File photo.
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 30, 2020 - 09:06 AM

The go-ahead has been given to redevelop a council flat complex in Dublin's north inner city.

The €65m plan will see the 113 existing units at St Mary's Place and demolished over three stages and replaced with 158 new apartments and houses.

Sinn Féin councillor Janice Boylan says regenerating the run-down complex is long overdue.

"The residents up there were promised this a number of years ago," she said.

"There's been constant setbacks by sending the plans back down to the department, recosting and stuff like that so I'm delighted and I know by speaking to some of the residents that they're delighted as well."

READ MORE

GP: Contact tracing is 'weakest link' and Covid tracking apps should be considered


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

More in this Section

Healthcare staff could work from home if childcare unavailableHealthcare staff could work from home if childcare unavailable

AGSI condemns verbal 'abuse' of garda in social media videoAGSI condemns verbal 'abuse' of garda in social media video

Clampers return to full levels in Dublin cityClampers return to full levels in Dublin city

Over 3k children wait more than 12 months for community psychology servicesOver 3k children wait more than 12 months for community psychology services


Lifestyle

For many of us, grocery shopping is when we will come into contact with the highest number of people during the pandemic. The more people we encounter, the higher the risk of virus transmission. So, how do we keep safe when going to the shops?, asks Lena Ciric.Coronavirus shopping tips to keep you safe at the supermarket

We’ve been forced to come up with new and creative ways to keep in touch with loved ones, and to keep ourselves entertained during lockdown.Had enough of the quizzes? Here's 10 other virtual activities to do with friends in lockdown

Members of the East Cork-Antibes hybrid tell Ed Power about recording in a revered LA studio, hanging out with Linkin Park, and watching Woodstock burnB-side the Leeside - Cork's Greatest Records: Quite the ride for Cyclefly

In times of crisis, our tendency is to react by effectively battening down the hatches, focusing on essentials and casting off any ‘unnecessary’ luxuries. Indeed, our focus in our recent dealings with food and feeding ourselves have all been about ‘making do’ and economising.The Currabinny Cooks: reinvent cupboard staples and treat yourself

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

  • 8
  • 23
  • 31
  • 39
  • 41
  • 45
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »