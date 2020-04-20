Green light for building work on selected social housing building sites

By Eoin English and Noel Baker

The Department of Housing has given the green light for the resumption of building work on a number of specially selected social housing building sites around the country.

The decision will allow builders to finish a raft of near-completed housing schemes on building sites which were shut down following the Covid-19 outbreak.

It is understood that the department asked local authorities to identify a number of social housing schemes in their administrative areas which were near completion and which could comply with strict social distancing guidelines.

The various councils selected several schemes for consideration and the department has in recent days designated a select number of these housing projects as essential within the meaning of the Covid-19 Health Regulations.

Local housing officials have been working with various contractors in recent days to ensure that those strict social distancing measures will be implemented when the building sites reopen.

The department was not available for comment.

But three specific schemes in Cork city have been selected.

Work will resume within days on a 25-unit project on White Street, a scheme on Gerald Griffin St, and a key phase of the Knocknaheeny regeneration scheme which includes 32 houses and 15 apartments.

Combined, the projects have the potential to deliver almost 100 housing units.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Tony Fitzgerald welcomed the department’’s decisions to allow for the resumption of work on the selected sites.

"This will be a huge boost to addressing the housing crisis and will also support companies providing construction materials to complete the projects under Covid-19 construction guidelines," he said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Education has confirmed that remediation works planned for some schools where fire safety breaches and structural defects were discovered have been put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Some of the schools constructed by Western Building Systems were due to undergo continuing works but a department spokesperson said: "The Department’s current construction programme of work has temporarily halted as a result of Covid-19, in line with public health advice.

"When more is known about the timing for the resumption of construction sites, the department will liaise directly with the relevant school principals and patron bodies. This is an evolving situation and any decision to recommence work will be on foot of public health advice."

By last November the state had already spent some €40m on a number of schools that needed remediation works.

The Department said it also continues to liaise with the Chief State Solicitor’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office on the on-going legal process.

Separately, ICTU-affiliated trades councils have welcomed the Department of housing’s decision to provide mortgage breaks for those repaying local authority home loans.

The Trades Council Network (TCN) said while banks had agreed to provide a three-month break for mortgage holders hit by the Covid-19 crisis, there was no such deal for those with Rebuilding Ireland home loans and who have lost jobs or been put on short-time working arrangements.

TCN representatives who sit on various local authority strategic policy committees have raised the issue through these channels in recent weeks.

TCN national coordinator, Fiona Dunne, said they have now learned that the Department of Housing has put in place a scheme which provides for a temporary break in these local authority housing loan repayments.

"In a time of such uncertainty and worry for many workers and their families, this will help allay some of those fears and ensure that workers can survive this crisis whilst keeping a roof over their heads," she said.

"We would urge any worker who is experiencing financial difficulties due to Covid-19 which impacts on their ability to repay their mortgage to engage directly with their local authority and make an application for a relief from their mortgage repayments."

She said TCN representatives will continue to work with each local authority to help minimise, as best they can, the negative impact on workers and their families, during this crisis.