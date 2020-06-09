Green concern that Eamon Ryan not fighting for policy aims in government talks

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Green sources close to government formation talks say there is concern that leader Eamon Ryan is not fighting hard enough for their policy aims in leader's negotiations.

"This goes beyond getting concerned, we have a lot of stuff not being agreed by negotiators being kicked up to the leaders, and we don't have confidence our corner is going to be fought," a senior Greens source said.

"Out of the three, the most likely to sell his members short is Eamon unfortunately, as they're so close to the finish line, there's a great chance our policies won't get defended."

The Green Party themselves have dismissed ongoing reports of a deep split within the party, while accepting the group has always been a broad church with diverse beliefs. In terms of these particular talks, there are three camps within the membership.

There's those mad to get in, those who wouldn't go in if you paid them, and undecided people who whether on ideology or practicality reasons, who fear we're not going to get anything done but know the country needs a government.

The undecided camp in the middle is described as "large" but one that will seek a deal that reflects Green principles.

"If it comes down to just the leaders agreeing on these major policy issues, there's no way we're going to get deal we can pass," a source involved in the talks said.

One issue that lies within the negotiating team, and the wider Green Party, is that some are more willing than others to compromise on the party's social justice mandate.

"What that means, for most of us, is socially just measures, equality proofed budgeting, a carbon dividend, that we have a just transition that brings along most vulnerable.

"Others are more interested in getting into government where they think they can affect more environmental changes in other ways.

The most worrisome thing is that the negotiating team is familiar with finer policy points, if its left to the leaders, I don't anticipate Eamon will be worried about social justice.

"He genuinely believes everything will be different once we get in.

"Party members know that if we get it nailed down in programme for government, a lot of it won't be implemented anyway, but if you don't - forget about it."

A number of Green members have stated their satisfaction that deputy leader Catherine Martin was included on the negotiating team, despite her initial vote not to enter the talks, as many believe this will work her in her favour in tough negotiations.

"It's the right thing by Eamon to have different opinions on the team, no one in the parliamentary party wants a bad deal, we need the skepticism," a local councillor said.