Green climate commitments mark a 'change in mindset' - UCC economist

The commitments made toward climate change, emissions, and sustainable living in the programme for government will cause a wholly positive generational shift in the cultural mindset.That is the conclusion of UCC economics lecturer and co-director of the Spatial and Regional Economics Research Centre (SRERC), Declan Jordan, who said if the commitments made by the main parties in the first three years are adhered to, it would change the tone of the argument away from fossil fuels towards cleaner living.

Mr Jordan said: "There are of course smaller issues that could have been better, but the Greens have most of what they wanted. The alternative is another election and a government propped up by independents who don't have that commitment to the environment.

"This first three years will be crucial in embedding the policies, and once we start seeing the fruits, people will wonder why we didn't do it sooner.

"People say we don't have a cycling culture or public transport culture — neither did the Netherlands or Denmark, but they followed through on policies, so today citizens take it as a given."

Mr Jordan said he had little concern about so-called frontloading of climate policies to the next Government.

Climate expert, Professor John Sweeney, had said earlier that if the policies included in the programme for government were implemented they would have a great impact and Ireland could become a leader in Europe.

He said he was concerned, however, that a lot of the “heavy lifting” was being postponed from 2025 to 2030 which was essentially leaving it “for the next government to worry about".

Mr Jordan said if policy was implemented now, it would be hard to reverse in five years.

"It would not be a case of turning off the tap on public transport and cycling, and turning back on the flow of fossil fuel-led policies. Once embedded, it will be hard to unwind. The process must be now, and the outcome later."

The Irish Wildlife Trust (IWT) said the programme contained a "potentially transformative" elements in addressing the biodiversity emergency.

The IWT said there "are many positive actions to take away from this document which could transform the fortunes of nature in Ireland".

If "implemented enthusiastically", it will bring "enormous benefits to people and communities around Ireland who may one day enjoy living in a nature-rich landscape", the IWT said.