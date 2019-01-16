NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Green cards should be given to drivers crossing border in case of no-deal Brexit - MIBI

Wednesday, January 16, 2019 - 05:49 PM
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Green cards should be given to people driving across the border to confirm they have valid motor insurance in both jurisdictions if a no deal Brexit hits Ireland.

The Motor Insurers Bureau of Ireland said the potential rule should be implemented in direct response to growing fears a hard border could return between the Republic and Northern Ireland.

At a detailed Government briefing on Tuesday evening, Transport Minister Shane Ross was unable to tell reporters if existing motor rules would continue to exist in a no deal Brexit.

However, in a bid to address the confusion, the MIBI's chief executive David Fitzgerald said on Wednesday that previously ignored options - including potential "green cards" for drivers - need to be considered to resolve the crisis.

“We had hoped to avoid the need for green cards.

"However as there continues to be uncertainty as to what the final outcome of the Brexit process will be, we want to raise awareness about the possible implications from a motor insurance perspective.

"This is to help members of the public who bring their motor vehicles to Northern Ireland or the rest of the UK to be prepared should a ‘no deal’ Brexit occur.

Even if a hard Brexit does occur, policyholders’ existing insurance policies will remain valid for vehicles travelling from the Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland or elsewhere in the UK.

"However, the green card is necessary to provide proof of that insurance cover to the relevant law enforcement authorities," Mr Fitzgerald said.

The MIBI chief said the motor insurance industry has been "preparing for this possibility for months", and that "by the end of this week over 400,000 green card forms" have already been drawn up.

“If there are no further developments and a hard Brexit is still a possibility, then insurance companies and insurance brokers will begin issuing green cards to affected policyholders in March.

"At that point anyone who is planning on driving their motor vehicle in Northern Ireland or elsewhere in the UK is advised to contact their insurer or broker one month in advance of their expected travel date," he said.


