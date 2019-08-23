Green Cards no longer needed by Irish motorists in the UK after Brexit

Irish drivers will no longer need a green card to drive in the UK in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

The UK Department of Transport has confirmed that Irish discs will be accepted as proof of insurance, including when driving in Northern Ireland.

A Green Card is an internationally recognised insurance document which demonstrates to law enforcement agencies that valid motor insurance is in place.

However, in the event of a no-deal Brexit, Green Cards will still be needed for UK registered vehicles visiting European Union countries, including Ireland.

This means that motorists from the North will not be covered to drive in the EU without a Green Card.

The Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland (MIBI) acts as the Green Card Bureau in the Republic of Ireland.

Speaking about this development, MIBI Chief Executive David Fitzgerald said, “This is really positive news which should come as a relief to anyone who needs to travel to the UK, including Northern Ireland.

Valid Irish insurance discs will now serve the same purpose as Green Cards. Effectively that negates the need for additional documentation for any Irish registered vehicles travelling to the UK, including Northern Ireland, in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

“Earlier this year a lot of concern was expressed about the insurance recognition issues raised by the evolving Brexit situation. Suddenly drivers were faced with a new requirement for Green Cards in light of the UK’s potential exit from the European Union without an agreement.

“At that time the clear position was that if there was a ‘no deal’ Brexit then Green Cards would be required for all Irish registered vehicles travelling to the UK, including Northern Ireland.

The UK will no longer be part of the European Union and therefore the insurance provisions whereby member states mutually recognise each other’s minimum compulsory insurance cover under the EU Motor Insurance Directive would no longer apply.

"The same requirements would relate to Irish registered vehicles as they would to German, French or Spanish vehicles travelling in the UK, including Northern Ireland.

“Thankfully, the UK has now confirmed that valid insurance discs meet the requirements set out in UK legislation and so can be used as proof of motor insurance cover in the UK. Therefore, a more streamlined process will apply for Irish registered vehicles with valid insurance discs," he said.