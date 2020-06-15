'Great work' done but government formation talks set to continue today

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says that there has been "a lot of great work" done, but that agreement has not yet been reached as government talks looked set to go into Monday.

Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens are said to be apart on taxation, pensions and the Occupied Territories Bill.

Speaking as he left Government Buildings last nigth, Mr Donohoe said that progress had been made on a number of issues, but said that there would be an update on Monday.

"There is a lot of work going on. A few matters are in the process of being worked on."

Fianna Fáil leader Michéal Martin said that the negotiating teams were "nearly there".

"A lot of people are working long hours to put the document together and we should be in a position to sign off on it tomorrow [Monday]."

Mr Martin said that the deal was a "significant departure in terms of where Ireland is going and of the type of society we will have in the future".

Mr Donohoe also said that he was happy with the broad outline of the programme.

"I'm satisfied that a number of issues that are really important to my own party and vital for the country are in the programme for government.

"We have such challenges in our country in climate, housing and health. But I believe that when this work is concluded we could have a government and party members will be able to consider and vote on the programme."

Mr Donohoe said that "some progress" had been made by the party's leaders following th day's talks and that he was confident that a government would be agreed before the end of the month.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said that there is "a lot of really good Green things in the document", but said that "you have to go out and do it - doing it is the real key".

Mr Ryan said that the Green negotiation team had "done a great job".

He said that the "T's need to be crossed" but that there had been agreement on the financial strategy.

"It's an investment and stimulus approach. It won't be easy because we're in a downturn."

Mr Ryan said there are "a lot of moving parts" but he was confident agreement will be reached. He said that Green Party members had to "make their own judgement" on the document.

"This is a time of opportunity for the Green movement. But some of the issues we got agreement on give us a chance to affect real change."