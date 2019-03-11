Great spot: Mediterranean ladybird found in Cork

A ladybird originating in the Mediterranean has been recorded for the first time in Ireland.

The bryony ladybird, with its distinctive orange colour and 11 spots, was discovered when it flew into a house in Bandon, Co Cork, last month.

It was released but seen again a week later on the exterior of the same home.

The sighting was made by Lydia Rose who managed to photograph the insect and submit it for identification.

The bryony, unlike many other ladybirds, is a plant-eater and is considered large, measuring 5mm-7mm.

Her find has since been verified by Gill Weyman, a researcher on a joint ladybird conservation project between Fota Wildlife Park and University College Cork, funded by the Irish Research Council.

“This is the first record for Ireland and the origin of this individual is not known. It may have arrived by a number of routes, for example, on a plant imported into the country, by vehicle from the ferry, or by air currents,” said Ms Weyman.

“The bryony ladybird, unlike many other ladybirds, is a plant-eater and prefers members of the cucumber family.

“It has a preference for the plant white bryony from which it gets its common name,” she added.

The herbivore bryony is considered large at 5mm-7mm and fairly benign in terms of its impact on native wildlife.

Ms Weyman said it was first recorded in the UK in the 1990s and its movement north “may be as a result of a range of factors including climate change”.

Some 20 species of ladybird have been recorded in Ireland. The insect favourite comes with as few as two spots and as many as 24.

Anyone with an interest in ladybirds is asked to submit their findings at biology.ie or via social media @irishladybirds.