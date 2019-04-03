NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
'Great news' as Mansion House gets 3,000 more pints from Diageo next year

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 03, 2019 - 10:14 AM

The Mansion House in Dublin will be getting almost 3,000 more free pints from Diageo next year.

It is after Lord Mayor Nial Ring has been granted an additional 95 kegs during his term.

According to the Irish Independent, Mr Ring has received a further top-up of 20 kegs to add to the 75 extra that were revealed last month.

A long-standing relationship between the Mansion House and the Guinness family sees 120 kegs allowed per term - but Nial Ring has been given 215 kegs so far - almost 20,000 pints.

The Lord Mayor has described it as "great news".

