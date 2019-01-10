'Great concern' over lack of urgency for insurance reform

The CEO of Insurance Ireland has expressed “great concern” at the lack of urgency in the delivery of key reforms aimed at reducing claim costs.

Kevin Thompson told RTE’s Morning Ireland that the absence of a firm timeline for legislation to set-up a Judicial Council and the development of guidelines for the awarding of compensation meant that Ireland had awards 4.4 times that of the UK.

The slow passage of the Personal Injuries Assessment Board Bill was also a cause for concern, he said.

The key reforms are not being addressed.

Mr Thompson said progress is too slow and Insurance Ireland has suggested that in the absence of a Judicial Council, a contingency mechanism to allow for the judiciary to complete new compensation guidelines should be put in place to help bring down costs.

He also warned that Ireland’s level of awards were an incentive for people to make fraudulent claims and this needs to be tackled urgently.

There needs to be more deterrents in the legal system, he said.

The proposed Garda Fraud Unit is one way to tackle this, added Mr Thompson. Insurance Ireland had examined such a system in London which worked well there.

The insurance industry in Ireland is happy to support and fund such a unit which would be totally independent and separate in terms of oversight, he said.