'Grave concerns' over plans to tax distance people drive

By Sarah Slater

A motoring chief has “grave concerns” over plans to impose a tax on the distance people drive.

The Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA) has said, that while it is a model that is used successfully across the EU, Ireland does not have the motoring or financial infrastructures to support it.

Verona Murphy, IRHA President made her remarks as it was recently revealed that it is one of the options being considered by the government to maintain tax revenue, as lower-emission cars become more popular.

It is believed by the government that it needs to move away from relying on excise levied on diesel and petrol.

Ms Murphy said: “So far we have not been consulted with by any government officials on this matter and we would be very disappointed and would have grave concerns if we weren’t listened to.

“We are a very small cohort of people but hauliers are very important when it comes to taxes and revenue. As an organisation we are very far away from agreeing anything with them (government).

“At the moment the IRHA is in the middle of preparing submissions regarding taxation proposals for the forthcoming Budget and they have to be ready by the start to the middle of this month.