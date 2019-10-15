Graphic illustrations of Cork are pure Dynamite

A giant ape attacked Shandon and there’s a sea monster in the Lee — pure dynamite, like, and guaranteed true stories, we swear.

A Cork-based graphic designer with a passion for his city has produced a series of striking illustrations which have Corkonians doing a double-take and wondering if they’ve fallen into a parallel universe.

In one, a giant ape scales the landmark Shandon steeple and roars in anger across the rooftops of the northside as an fighter pilot in an aircraft with the Cork colours banks high above him, poised to attack.

And in the city centre, the mythical kraken, a monster of the deep oceans, has made its way up the south channel of the River Lee, its tentacles rising from the water below the College of Commerce to terrorise unsuspecting pedestrians crossing the Trinity footbridge.

Jason O’Gorman, who runs graphic and motion design firm Dynamite Studio, says he hopes that his new ‘true story’ images fire fellow Corkonians’ imaginations.

“I’ve been drawing images of Cork for years and doing various different types of digital illustrations of the city but it was always the same streets, the same skyline just presented in a different medium,” says Jason.

“And there’s a lot of people doing this kind of thing now and everyone is familiar with the views but I’ve always tried to find new ways to present it. So I was at home one night last week with the three kids, watching King Kong, and I had an idea — maybe I’ll put him on Shandon.”

Jason spent a few hours working on the first ‘true story’ image and posted it on social media and got an incredible reaction.

“I couldn’t believe the traction it got,” he says. “People seemed to love it. So I sat down another day and worked on the image of the kraken and posted that online too. That got an even bigger reaction.”

Jason spends his day working to the brief of his various clients but, by night, he pursues pet projects such as this, and lets loose his imagination.

“There are no rules with these. I’ve gone off on a bit of a tangent, to be honest,” he says.

“I have free rein and it’s great. I have a few more ideas in the pipeline and the possibilities are endless really. I have no idea where I’m going, but it’s great craic. Anything I can do to showcase the city creatively, I’ll do.”

Jason, who has produced several visually stunning maps and representations of the city in recent years, is working on a visual representation of the city using popular Cork slang, and on a calendar of images of Cork for Christmas.

You can check out his work at dynamitestudio.ie or atjasonogorman.ie.