News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Grandfather thanks fire fighters for 'very quickly' rescuing eight people from Dublin blaze

Grandfather thanks fire fighters for 'very quickly' rescuing eight people from Dublin blaze
Fire fighters at the blaze in Mulhuddart this morning. Pic: Dublin Fire Brigade.
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, March 29, 2020 - 02:20 PM

Eight people have been rescued by emergency services after a fire in Dublin.

The blaze broke out at an apartment block in Mulhuddart this morning.

Six units of Dublin fire brigade and three ambulances attended the scene.

Ladders were used to rescue eight of the residents, who were then treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

One man whose family was among those rescued, was very grateful for the quick response of the emergency services.

He said: "We were in awful shock, we found out that my daughter-in-law was taken to Connolly Hospital and my granddaughter was taken to Temple Street Hospital.

"If they hadn't have got the ladder they were using I don't think they could have got to the balcony at my son-in-law's, really I'd like to thank the fire services and the emergency services for responding very quickly."

READ MORE

Two jailed, two bailed, in connection with Tralee car theft


fireDublin

More in this Section

Spring forward: Don't forget clocks go forward tonightSpring forward: Don't forget clocks go forward tonight

People urged to shop responsibly as supermarkets experience long queuesPeople urged to shop responsibly as supermarkets experience long queues

High-profile solicitor in critical condition as he battles Covid-19High-profile solicitor in critical condition as he battles Covid-19

Covid-19: Government provides list of essential workersCovid-19: Government provides list of essential workers


Lifestyle

Carol O’Callaghan sets out to prove how in the right hands items like discarded chairs can be transformedRecycling old chairs? Here's some practical advice from Cork experts

People and their businesses find themselves in an unprecedented moment.Designs for life: How designers are responding to the Covid-19 crisis

Spring is here and with it every reason to get out of the house and start planting veggies with the children. No garden? Not to worry, a large flower pot or plastic tub will produce plenty of edible greens. Helen O’Callaghan reportsWatering can-do: Veggie growing with the children

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 28, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 44
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »