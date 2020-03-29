Grandfather thanks fire fighters for 'very quickly' rescuing eight people from Dublin blaze

Eight people have been rescued by emergency services after a fire in Dublin.

The blaze broke out at an apartment block in Mulhuddart this morning.

Six units of Dublin fire brigade and three ambulances attended the scene.

Ladders were used to rescue eight of the residents, who were then treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

One man whose family was among those rescued, was very grateful for the quick response of the emergency services.

8 people were rescued using ladders following a well developed fire in an apartment block this morning in #Mulhuddart. 6 🚒 & 3 🚑 plus other units attended, residents were treated at scene by firefighter/paramedics before removal to hospital#Dublin #fire #Fingal pic.twitter.com/diFhEO3ACY — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) March 29, 2020

He said: "We were in awful shock, we found out that my daughter-in-law was taken to Connolly Hospital and my granddaughter was taken to Temple Street Hospital.

"If they hadn't have got the ladder they were using I don't think they could have got to the balcony at my son-in-law's, really I'd like to thank the fire services and the emergency services for responding very quickly."