Grandfather spared jail for having stolen gas meter installed 'by a pub acquaintance' at home

Niall Keogh. Pic: Collins
By Tom Tuite
Thursday, October 17, 2019 - 03:40 PM

A grandfather, who had a stolen meter installed to get free gas at his family’s home in south Dublin, has been spared a six-month jail sentence.

Construction worker Niall Keogh, of Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, was fined €1,500 after he pleaded guilty to dishonestly causing gas to be diverted, and unlawfully interfering with a gas meter at his address on August 7 last.

The prosecution was brought by Gas Networks Ireland which owns, operates and maintains the Irish natural gas network, including the meters.

Judge Conal Gibbons said safety was the concern and Keogh had been “totally irresponsible".

He also compared his excuse that the meter was supplied by an unnamed pub acquaintance to “fell off the back of a truck”.

Gas Networks Ireland officer Alan Duke told Dublin District Court there had been a serious safety concern for the occupiers of the house, and adjacent properties.

In 2017, as a result of tampering the meter was disconnected.

However, he went to the house at Nutgrove Avenue in August and noticed that a stolen meter had been installed.

There was no registered gas supply account at the house.

He spoke to Keogh’s former partner there who said she did not know anything about the meter. He then contacted the defendant, he said.

The court heard the issue for Gas Networks Ireland was safety and meters need to be installed by a qualified fitter.

The offence can carry a six-month sentence and/or a €5,000 fine, said prosecution solicitor Shaney Reynolds.

The defendant had no prior convictions and his solicitor pleaded for leniency.

He said his client no longer resided at the address but he had been trying to provide heat for his family and grandchildren there, “to provide a better home for them”.

The meter was given and installed by a pub acquaintance, the solicitor said.

Judge Gibbons noted he pleaded guilty and it was his first offence.

However, a stolen meter had been installed and that was troubling, he said, adding gas was a dangerous, volatile substance volatile if mishandled.

“We don’t want situations where there might be an explosion, you hear about it now and again. It behoves people to ensure the installation of these systems are safe,” he said.

The device had also been installed by an unauthorised person, he said, adding that Keogh had been “totally irresponsible in terms of his family”.

