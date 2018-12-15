NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Grandfather of three-year-old killed in car collision ‘heartbroken’

Saturday, December 15, 2018 - 10:38 PM

The grandfather of a three-year-old boy who died after being struck by a car in Co Down has said he is heartbroken.

Kai Corkum, from the Ards area, died on the Moville Road in Newtownards in Co Down on Thursday, police said.

The incident involving a silver Volkswagen Golf happened at about 5.20pm

A 21-year-old man was arrested, but has since been released on bail pending further police inquiries.

Kenneth Corkum posted on social media that he was “heartbroken” at the loss of Kai.

DUP MP Jim Shannon said it was a heartbreaking tragedy for the family.

He added: “There wouldn’t be a person in the community who wouldn’t be thinking about them.”

- Press Association


