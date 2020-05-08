News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Grandfather accused of manslaughter of 10-month-old grandson while babysitting

By Tom Tuite
Friday, May 08, 2020 - 03:52 PM

A 54-year-old man is to face trial accused of killing his infant grandson who allegedly suffered a fatal injury while he was babysitting.

Baby Sean Wang, who was 10 months old, died at Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin on August 15, 2019, where he had been in intensive care for two days.

His grandfather Chan Cheng Wang, a Chinese national with an address at Melville Rise, Finglas, Dublin 11, was arrested this morning for the purpose of being charged with manslaughter.

He was then brought before Judge Gerard Jones at Dublin District Court.

Detective Garda Siobhan Tolan told the court the accused “made no reply to the charge after caution”.

The accused, who was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a face-mask, listened to the proceedings with the help of an interpreter. He did not address the court.

Defence solicitor Tracy Horan told Judge Jones her client had been questioned earlier and she had not been made aware the case was coming before the court today. A bail application would have been made if it were known in advance.

There were Garda objections to bail.

At this stage there was consent to a remand in custody but the accused will apply for bail on the next date, his solicitor said.

Detective Garda Tolan said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed trial on indictment in the circuit court, and the accused could be sent forward for sentence on a signed plea.

The deceased, Sean Wang, was 10 months old and the grandson of the accused.

Detective Garda Wang said the baby boy was in the care of his grandfather at his home in Finglas. It was alleged the accused had been the sole guardian of the child when the child was left with him.

The baby’s parents were out with friends at the time.

It was alleged at 00.38 on the morning of August 13, 2019, “baby Sean arrived at Temple Street Children’s Hospital in cardiac arrest”.

He was accompanied by his parents.

Medical staff performed CPR 40 times after which a heartbeat was detected.

He was transferred to the intensive care unit where he lost his fight for life two days later, Detective Garda Tolan said.

Garda were notified and an investigation was led by the incident room at Finglas station.

Judge Jones remanded Mr Wang in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Wednesday for a bail application.

Legal aid was granted after the court heard he was not working. His solicitor said her client had never been in custody before and has lived at the same address.

Mr Wang has not yet indicated how he will plead and a book of evidence has yet to be completed by the DPP for his trial.

