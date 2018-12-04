NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Grafton College teachers 'resolute' over unpaid wages after being locked out of building

Tuesday, December 04, 2018 - 06:51 AM

A group of teachers who had been occupying an English school in Dublin since last night have been locked out of the building.

The Portobello school went into liquidation yesterday leaving staff without a job and owed one month's pay.

They are demanding that the owner of Grafton College in Portobello meet with them and settle the unpaid wages.

They also want a meeting with Education Minister Joe McHugh to discuss precarious employment in the sector.

Students and teachers at Grafton College who have been told that Grafton College will have no classes for the foreseeable future in Portobello, Dublin. Pic: Collins

Daragh McCarthy, who is one of the teachers, said: "We feel we are speaking for all EFL teachers in the country who I think will empathise with our situation. Many of them, this is the third time this has happened to me, this is the third time this has happened to another colleague of mine, we are speaking for the EFL teachers and for the industry as a whole.

"We feel we have to do this because it's just being taken up in any serious way and we're resolute about this."

- Digital Desk


