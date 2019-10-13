Gradai confirm body has been found in search of missing fisherman off coast of Cork

A body, believed to be that of a fisherman who went missing off the coast of Cork earlier this week, has been located and is currently being brought ashore by the Naval services.

Formal identification has yet to take place but the body is believed to be that of West Cork fisherman Kodie Healy, in his 20s, who went missing last Wednesday.

Gardai tonight confirmed that all search opertaions have now been stood down.

The alarm was raised on Wednesday evening when Mr Healy failed to return home and a search took place, focusing on Dummanus Bay off the coast of Schull in Cork

Wreckage was discovered near the coastline on Thursday.

The Valentia Coast Guard had been co-ordinating the search along with the RNLI, the navy, the coastguard and concerned locals.

The body will be removed to Cork University Hospital where a postmortem examination will be carried out.

Kodie Healy